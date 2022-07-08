India’s ‘80 Phobia’: Why a Falling Rupee Is Not the End of the World

“Agar ek Amriki dollar 80 rupaiya ka ho jata hai, toh itni hai toba kyon?”

(Why this beating of chests if one American dollar were to become equal to 80 rupees?)

With rustic curiosity, that’s what my grandmother would have asked if she were alive today. Because the crescendo of impending economic doom is springing from every nook and cranny, from politicians to stock punters to social media hacks to crypto millennials.

I don’t mean to alarm anybody, but if Rs 80 per dollar is your tipping point towards Armageddon, then you ain’t seen nothing yet. Foreign investors have already pulled out over $30 billion this calendar year, India ran a trade deficit of $70 billion in just the first quarter of the current financial year, our foreign reserves have fallen by $50 billion to under the ‘bragging point” of $600 billion, and nearly $270 billion of external debt is coming up for redemption within nine months. Now go figure which side of 80 will the rupee dance against the dollar.