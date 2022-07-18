Rupee Settles at 79.98 Against US Dollar; Briefly Touches 80/USD Mark

"Indian rupee, opened in the green on strength in domestic equity markets and a weak US Dollar. However, rupee weakened in the latter half of the day on surge in crude oil prices and selling pressure by FIIs. FII outflows rose to Rs 1,649 crores on Friday," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further said that the rupee is likely to trade with a positive bias of rise in risk appetite in global markets and weakness in US Dollar. Improved global risk sentiments may also support the rupee.