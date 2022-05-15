Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Name Recommended For Karnataka Rajya Sabha Polls
Sitharaman is a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka since the past seven years.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee in Karnataka on Saturday, 14 May, recommended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's name for the state's Rajya Sabha polls. The decision was taken after the committee held a meeting on Saturday in Bengaluru.
Sitharaman is a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka for the past seven years. Karnataka has five Rajya Sabha seats of which one will be set aside for Sitharaman, the committee said. Sitharaman was elected in 2016 from Karnataka. Her tenure is expected to end in June.
Four other names were also recommended for the elections.
Meanwhile, for the Legislative Council polls, the committee has recommended the name of BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
The core committee meeting was attended by national leaders Arun Singh and CT Ravi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM Yediyurappa were also present.
The MLC polls for which 20 names were recommended are expected to be held in June.
(With inputs from Nikhila Henry.)
