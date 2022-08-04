NSE Scam: Court Denies Bail to Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

A Delhi court on Thursday, 4 August, dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma said the material available prima facie showed Pandey was actively involved in the execution of recording and monitoring of calls at the NSE, and was directly communicating with the bourse staff as well as those of the iSec, the company he founded and which was responsible for the cyber security audit of the NSE.