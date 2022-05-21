NSE Scam Case: CBI Searches at 10 Locations Across the Country
CBI has filed a charge sheet against former NSE CEO & MD Chitra Ramkrishna & GOO Anand Subramanian.
A search operation spanning over ten locations across multiple cities has been launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam, reported news agency PTI on Saturday, 21 May.
According to the report, over 12 premises in Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Kolkata will be included in the search operation.
Officials also told PTI that the CBI has filed a charge sheet against former National Stock Exchange CEO & MD Chitra Ramkrishna and Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian.
The probe being conducted by the CBI has revealed that OPG Securities, one of the accused in the FIR, had connected to the secondary POP server on 670 trading days in the "Futures and Options" segment from 2010 to 2015.
This was also the period when Ramkrishna was helming the exchange.
Allegations that certain NSE officials granted preferential access to a certain set of brokers – leading to undue gains – are also being investigated by the CBI.
Ramkrishna had appointed Subramanian as adviser, who was later promoted to Group Operating Officer and earned an annual salary of Rs 4.21 crore.
It is alleged that Ramkrishna, his elevation and another crucial decisions were taken by Chitra Ramkrishna on the advice of an unnamed mysterious "yogi" who resided in the himalayas.
