Last Date to Link UAN with Aadhaar is 30 November

The Government of India made it mandatory for its members to link their UAN with Aadhaar so that employers are able to file Employee-cum-Return (ECR) challan and deposit the money into your Employee Provident Fund account.

After 30 November, EPFO has asked employers to file ECR only for those employees whose verification of Aadhaar with UAN is completed. If your UAN is not linked with your Aadhaar then your employer will not be able to make monthly contributions to your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. Therefore, you will not be able to make a withdrawal from your EPF account.

This new rule was announced by the government thorough via Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020. It came into effect from 3 May 2021, through a gazette notification dated 30 April 2021.

For more details, members are advised to visit the EPFO portal.