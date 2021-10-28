Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Begins Today: Here’s All You Need To Know

Image used for representational purposes.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is hosting a hackathon starting Thursday, 28 October, till 31 October night, targeted at young innovators, to find innovative solutions in order to enhance user experience and the way they interact with enrollment and authentication software platforms.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) last week, the hackathon is for young innovators who are still at various engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world.
So far, 2,700 engineering students have registered.
Here’s all you need to know about the Hackathon:
What Are the Themes For This Year's Hackathon?
The Hackathon is themed around two topics. The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address, as per the statement issued by MeitY.
The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information.
What Are the Rules for Participating?
UIDAI has created a portal giving details about the hackathon. The rules listed by the UIDAI are:
Hackathon is open to students of all the Engineering colleges in India.
Maximum of 5 members can be formed as part of the team.
More than one team can participate from an Engineering college.
A student cannot be a member of more than one team.
All the team members should be from the same Engineering college.
Participants must have a valid Aadhaar number to register.
Each team has to solve at minimum one problem statement from any of the themes to confirm their inclusion.
The solution must be submitted on or before 11 pm on 31 October.
What Do the Winners Get?
The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other lucrative benefits. The first prize is Rs 3 lakh, second prize has a cash value of Rs 2 lakh, and the third prize is of Rs 1 lakh (for two teams).
The winning team members will also get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0.
