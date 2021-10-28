Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Begins Today: Here’s All You Need To Know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is hosting a hackathon starting Thursday, 28 October, till 31 October night, targeted at young innovators, to find innovative solutions in order to enhance user experience and the way they interact with enrollment and authentication software platforms.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) last week, the hackathon is for young innovators who are still at various engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world.

So far, 2,700 engineering students have registered.

Here’s all you need to know about the Hackathon: