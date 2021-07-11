Will Kitex Group Fully Withdraw From Kerala? Why Not, Asks Sabu Jacob

Kerala-based Kitex Group may altogether leave the state, if “ease of doing business does not improve,” Sabu M Jacob, Managing Director of the company, told The Quint in an exclusive interview on 10 July.

Kitex – the world's second-largest children's apparel maker, had pulled out Rs 3,500 crore investment which it had earmarked in 2020 for setting up a textile park in Kerala. On 9 July, Jacob announced that he will invest Rs 1,000 in Telangana towards “textile apparel” over a span of two years.