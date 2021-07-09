Telangana Wins Kitex Investment, Kerala Loses Sabu Jacob

Earlier in the day, Jacob had addressed a media conference in Kochi accusing Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government of houding him.

He is being forced to withdraw from his investment plan in Kerala because he is being 'thrown out', Jacob told the press.

Jacob will not be investing Rs 3,500 towards a garments park in Kochi. His establishments had faced 11 inspections in May alone, Jacob accused.