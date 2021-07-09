'Telangana Rolls Out Red Carpet as Kerala Ousts Kitex': MD Sabu Jacob

A second round of meeting was held in Hyderabad on his return to the city. "He is very pleased with our offers. We are hoping that he will come around and invest here," a senior Telangana state government officer told The Quint.

In Kerala, however, Jacob had minced no words to express his displeasure at the LDF government. "We have been doing business in Kerala for the past 53 years. The world has changed, but Kerala is still 50 years behind," he said, adding, he feels worried about Kerala's young generation as there "are no jobs in the state for them".

Around 6.1 million Keralites are working in other states and foreign countries because of unemployment in Kerala, he alleged.