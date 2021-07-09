'Telangana Rolls Out Red Carpet as Kerala Ousts Kitex': MD Sabu Jacob

Kerala businessman and Kitex Managing Director Sabu Jacob.
Sabu M Jacob, managing director of Ernakulam based Kitex Garments addressed a media conference in Kochi on Friday, 9 July accusing Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government of witch-hunting him.
He is being forced to withdraw from his investment plan in Kerala because he is being 'thrown out', Jacob told the press.
Jacob will not be investing Rs 3,500 towards a garments park in Kochi. His establishments had faced 11 inspections in May alone, Jacob accused.
Ever since he expressed displeasure with the Kerala government, nine other state governments including Tamil Nadu and Telangana have been wooing Jacob, he said. On Friday, 9 July, Jacob was flown to Telangana in a chartered jet arrangement by the state government.
Telangana has offered him incentives to set up a garment unit in the state, Jacob said.
A second round of meeting was held in Hyderabad on his return to the city. "He is very pleased with our offers. We are hoping that he will come around and invest here," a senior Telangana state government officer told The Quint.
In Kerala, however, Jacob had minced no words to express his displeasure at the LDF government. "We have been doing business in Kerala for the past 53 years. The world has changed, but Kerala is still 50 years behind," he said, adding, he feels worried about Kerala's young generation as there "are no jobs in the state for them".
Around 6.1 million Keralites are working in other states and foreign countries because of unemployment in Kerala, he alleged.
The fallout between Jacob and Kerala government happened because he started a political party – 'Twenty Twenty' – in the state. He had earlier adopted a village, Kizakambalam, in Ernakulam district.
The party contested in six seats in Assembly elections which was held this year. While the party did not win any seats, it still poses a threat to both Congress and the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in local bodies.
"An investor seeks peace of mind and I did not get this in my home state," Jacob said in Kochi, adding he is being "driven out of the state". After he decided to leave Kerala, Kerala government did not try to retain him in the state, he alleged. "I got calls from other states," he said.
Kerala government is ready for talks with Jacob, if he wishes to do so, Rajeev said at a media conference. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said earlier said that, "Kerala is an investment friendly state".
