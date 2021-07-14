Soaring Kitex Shares Reveal Kerala's Business Problem, Says Sabu Jacob

Ever since Kitex Group Managing Director Sabu M Jacob announced his decision to invest in states other than Kerala, the company's stock prices have soared 44.26 percent.

The skyrocketing stock prices reveal the 'crux of problem' that ails Kerala's business climate, Jacob told The Quint. Jacob made the announcement to exit the state on 10 July. On 11 July, the company, which had pulled out Rs 3,500 crore investment in Kerala, invested Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana.

Kitex Group is now considering its options in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. A total of nine states had reached out to the company following its announcement to leave Kerala.