Income Tax Return 2023: Know ITR Filing Last Date & How to File ITR 2023 Online

The official last date for filing the Income Tax Return for the Financial Year 2022-23 is 31 July. It is important to note that the new ITR forms for the assessment year 2023-24 will begin on 1 April. Citizens who are earning above the basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum must file the Income Tax Return before the last date without fail. It is important to note that due to exemptions, citizens who have taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh do not have to pay any taxes.
In 2022, the Government extended ITR filing due dates for different reasons. The date was formally extended from 31 July to 30 September for everyone. However, all citizens should note that there are no official announcements regarding the extension of the date this year. One should know the deadline.
Here is everything you should know about the Income Tax Return 2023 filing and the steps to file the ITR online. One should know the online ITR filing process properly so they can complete the steps by the last date, which is 31 July.
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow while filing the Income Tax Return 2023 online:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Income Tax e-Filing portal - www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in to your registered account by entering your username, password, date of birth, and the given Captcha Code.
Step 3: Tap on the "e-File" menu and click on the active link that states "Income Tax Return". Then click on OK to continue.
Step 4: Go through the instructions carefully and fill in all the mandatory fields of the online ITR form.
Step 5: After you select the appropriate verification option in the 'Taxes Paid and Verification' section, tap on the 'Preview and Submit' button. Check all the details you have entered in the ITR form.
Step 6: Tap on Submit after cross-checking the details on the ITR.
Step 7: You have to choose the "I would like to e-Verify" option and then, you can complete the e-Verification via EVC, Aadhaar OTP, Prevalidated Bank, Account Prevalidated, etc.
Step 8: You should enter the EVC/OTP within 60 seconds otherwise the Income Tax Return (ITR) will be auto-submitted.
