Income Tax Return 2023: Know ITR Filing Last Date & How to File ITR 2023 Online

The official last date for filing the Income Tax Return for the Financial Year 2022-23 is 31 July. It is important to note that the new ITR forms for the assessment year 2023-24 will begin on 1 April. Citizens who are earning above the basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum must file the Income Tax Return before the last date without fail. It is important to note that due to exemptions, citizens who have taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh do not have to pay any taxes.

In 2022, the Government extended ITR filing due dates for different reasons. The date was formally extended from 31 July to 30 September for everyone. However, all citizens should note that there are no official announcements regarding the extension of the date this year. One should know the deadline.