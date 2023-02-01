Income Tax to Cigarette Prices, Here Are Some Hilarious Memes on Budget 2023

Memes explaining Budget 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 to Parliament. Much like the economists and analysts who have been preparing to dissect the new budget, netizens too are ready to give their own unfiltered take.
With the hashtag #Budget2023 trending on Twitter, a hilarious yet informative memefest has been unleashed. While some netizens have expressed their joy after the revision of tax slabs, others have been a little disappointed after the increased prices of cigarettes.
So, if you're looking for a simple explanation of this year's budget, we've got you covered! Here is the #Budget2023 explained through hilarious memes:
