Income Tax Return Filing Last Date FY 2021-22: Deadline and Penalty Details Here

The last date for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) is approaching soon. It is important to note and remember that the Income Tax Return Filing (ITR) last date for salaried taxpayers and non-auditable cases is 31 July 2022. The Income Tax Department shared a tweet on Saturday, 16 July 2022, stating the due date to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). Everyone should remember the last date, which is 31 July 2022.

It is important to note that the salaried taxpayers and non-auditable cases should file the income tax return (ITR) within the due date to avoid problems later on. People can file ITR after the deadline passes but they have to pay a late fee. For more details on this, one can visit incometax.gov.in.