IITF Trade Fair 2023, New Delhi: Date, Timings, Entry Tickets, Theme, and Venue

IITF 2023 Trade Fair New Delhi: The 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) New Delhi kicked off from 14 November 2023 and will conclude on 27 November. This year, the theme of IITF is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade". Taking place at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the trade fair is an opportunity for almost 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad to showcase their products. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are the focussed states in this mega event of the year.

Foreign countries like Afghanistan, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgystan, Lebanon, Iran, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, and UAE will exhibit their multipurpose products in diverse fields. The fair is one of the largest trade exhibitions encompassing both B2B and B2C components. Let us check out the date, time, venue, tickets, theme, and other important details about IITF 2023 New Delhi below.