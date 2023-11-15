Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & More

In 2000 a campaign was led by the BJP for a separate state from Bihar state which led to the passage of the Bihar Reorganization Act with the creation of Jharkhand as a new Indian state. It was formed on November 15th. Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023 coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, also known as Bhagwan Birsa.

Jharkhand state is rich in minerals like coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, mica, bauxite, granite, limestone, silver, graphite, magnetite, and dolomite. Agriculture is the main source of income for 80% population in Jharkhand. Rice is an important cultivation in Jharkhand. Chau is the most famous dance form of Jharkhand.

On Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations take place all over the state for their separation from Bihar and declaration as a separate State. Chau dance the famous dance form of the state is performed by the tribals on the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023.

The Central University of Jharkhand also celebrates Jharkhand foundation day 2023. Quiz programs, Essay writing competitions, and story writing are conducted on the auspicious occasion at various institutions. It is one of the important State holidays.