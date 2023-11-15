Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & More

Know everything about Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
Jharkhand is the 28th state of India. It was formed on November 15, 2000 after a long-standing tribal movement for statehood. Jharkhand was earlier a part of Bihar, more precisely it was then South Bihar. 15th November is the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda who was a part of the tribal movement against the British in the 1870s. He was arrested by the British when he got highly involved in the movement and died in a Ranchi jail at the young age of 25 in 1900. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to take part in the state’s foundation day celebrations this year at Morhabadi ground and also will visit the birthplace of Munda in Ulihatu village in Khunti district. Let's know more about the history and significance of the Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023.
In 2000 a campaign was led by the BJP for a separate state from Bihar state which led to the passage of the Bihar Reorganization Act with the creation of Jharkhand as a new Indian state. It was formed on November 15th. Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023 coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, also known as Bhagwan Birsa.
Jharkhand state is rich in minerals like coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, mica, bauxite, granite, limestone, silver, graphite, magnetite, and dolomite. Agriculture is the main source of income for 80% population in Jharkhand. Rice is an important cultivation in Jharkhand. Chau is the most famous dance form of Jharkhand.
On Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations take place all over the state for their separation from Bihar and declaration as a separate State. Chau dance the famous dance form of the state is performed by the tribals on the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023.
The Central University of Jharkhand also celebrates Jharkhand foundation day 2023. Quiz programs, Essay writing competitions, and story writing are conducted on the auspicious occasion at various institutions. It is one of the important State holidays.
