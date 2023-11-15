Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images for Siblings

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: wishes, messages, greetings, images, and status.
(Photo: iStock)
Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes: Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej is an important festival of Hindus. It marks the end of the five-day festival of Diwali. Bhaiya Dooj is celebrated to commemorate the loving bond of brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for the good health and well being of their brothers, and observe a special fast. Brothers offer gifts to their sisters as a token of love, and promise to protect them always.
This year, Bhai Dooj falls today on 15 November 2023. Bhai Dooj is known by several names including Bhaiya Dooj, Phota, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya across different regions of India. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, we have curated best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, and images for you to share with your brothers and sisters to make them feel special and loved.
You will always be my favourite person in this world. Happy Bhai Dooj Bhaiya.
Brothers and Sisters are the best friends of each other. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.
No matter how much we fight, we will always be there for each other. Happy Bhau Beej 2023.
Blessed are the sisters who have brothers like one and I am happy that I got you. Happy Bhai Dooj Bhaiya.
Sisters are the greatest blessings from God, and I am really lucky to have you as my sister. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.
Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother in this world. I wish you lots of luck and success.
I want you to be my brother in every life. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.
I want you to be by my side always. You are my greatest support system. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.
I wish you a happy life and prosperity. Happy Bhai Dooj.
May our bond be stronger always. May we succeed in our lives and stay happy. Greetings on Bhai Dooj 2023.
There is no need of superheroes when you have brothers by your side. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.
May this Bhai Dooj bring lots of sweetness and prosperity in our lives. Happy Bhai Dooj.
The bond of siblings is unique, and no one in this world can break it. Happy Bhai Dooj.
Bhai Dooj is the best time of the year because we get to spend time with our siblings. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.
On this Bhai Dooj, I wish you nothing but happiness and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj 2023.
You my sister are the best person in this world. I promise to protect you always. Happy Bhai Dooj.
I pray for your safety, good health, and well-being on this Bhai Dooj. Greetings of the Day!!!
Bhai Dooj is an important day of Diwali, and what makes it even more special is the loving bond of siblings. Many many happy returns of Bhai Dooj.
Bhai Dooj Images and Wishes in Hindi.
Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 wishes, greetings, quotes, and messages.
Happy Bhai Dooj Images and Wallpapers.
Happy Bhai Dooj Images and Wallpapers for Status.
