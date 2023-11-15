Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images for Siblings

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes: Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej is an important festival of Hindus. It marks the end of the five-day festival of Diwali. Bhaiya Dooj is celebrated to commemorate the loving bond of brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for the good health and well being of their brothers, and observe a special fast. Brothers offer gifts to their sisters as a token of love, and promise to protect them always.

This year, Bhai Dooj falls today on 15 November 2023. Bhai Dooj is known by several names including Bhaiya Dooj, Phota, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya across different regions of India. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, we have curated best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, and images for you to share with your brothers and sisters to make them feel special and loved.