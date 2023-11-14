Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhai Dooj? Check Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals

Bhai Dooj 2023 Date in India: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Tilak Ceremony, and More.
Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej is an auspicious festival that is observed to commemorate the loving bond of brothers and sisters. This festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. Bhai Dooj is the end of five day festival of Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, 15 November 2023. On this festival, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and offer special prayers for their good health and well-being. Brothers, in turn, give gifts and presents to their sisters as a token of love and gratitude.
Bhai Dooj is known by several names including Bhaiya Dooj, Phota, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya across different regions of India. Let us check out the shubh muhurat, tithi, puja timings, history, significance, rituals, and other details about Bhai Dooj 2023 below.
This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated in India on Wednesday, 15 November 2023.
Dwitiya Tithi Starts: 2:36 pm on 14 November 2023
Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 1:47 pm on 15 November 2023
Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 12:38 pm to 2:53 pm on 15 November 2023
Shubh Choghadiya: 10:44 am to 12:05 pm on 15 November 2023
Chal Choghadiya: 2:46 Pm to 4:07 Pm on 15 November 2023
Laabh Choghadiya: 4:07 Pm to 5:27 pm on 15 November 2023
According to Hindu Mythology, Bhai Dooj is celebrated to commemorate the bond between Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. After slaying the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna paid a visit to Subhadra. She greeted him well by performing aarti and applying a tilak on his forehead. Impressed by Subhadra's gesture, Lord Krishna gave her lot of blessings. This is the reason why Bhai Dooj is an important festival for siblings.
Bhai Dooj is a festival of brothers and sisters. It is celebrated with great pomp and show in India. On the occasion of Bhau Bheej, sisters pray for the good health and longevity of brothers, and apply tikka on their foreheads. Brother offer gifts to their sisters, and promise to protect them throughout the lives.
The following are the puja rituals of Bhai Dooj.
Wake up early in the morning and wear new traditional clothes.
Fasting sisters arghya to the Sun God.
Sisters prepare the rice dough square and place a stool over it for their brothers to sit.
As per the shubh muhurat, sisters apply tilak, keep flowers, Akshat, roli, and Kumkum in their brother's hands, and pray for their long prosperous lives.
Brothers offer gifts to their sisters, and promise to protect them lifelong.
Once the tilak ceremony is complete, sisters can break their fasts, and enjoy food with their brothers.
