Merger Between HDFC, HDFC Bank: Benefits, Challenges & Market Impact of the Deal

The first was a change in regulations for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC’s) and Housing Finance Companies (HFC's).

"Over the last few years there have been accidents in the NBFC and the housing finance sector. The Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) for instance had failed. After that, the Reserve Bank of India had tightened its regulations for NBFCs and housing finance companies. You’re now starting to see those regulations converge," Dugal said, adding that it was less beneficial for HDFC Ltd to stay an HFC and not be part of a bank.

The second factor was that interest rates in the economy were at "multi-decadal lows" .

Any time these two entities would decide to merge, there would be large requirements to meet statutory ratios such as the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), which banks have to keep aside, or the Statutory Liquidity Ratio, which is the amount that banks put in government securities, Dugal said.

"So if HDFC comes into the banking sector, they will have to raise more capital. Now that capital is currently coming at a good cost because interest rates in the economy are at multi-decadal lows, it also helps them to some extent," she added.

The final reason that influenced the decision was related to a change in personalities who were involved in the merger conversation.

Aditya Puri, who was the long-time CEO of HDFC Bank and is now retired, was never entirely in favour of the merger, Dugal said.

Similarly, Deepak Parekh, who has been the chairman of HDFC Ltd for years, is getting on in age, as is Keki Mistry, who ran the HDFC Ltd franchise and is its vice-chairman.