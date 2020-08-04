Sashidhar Jagdishan to Replace Aditya Puri as HDFC Bank MD

Sashidhar Jagdishan will be the next MD and CEO of HDFC Bank with effect from 27 October. He is currently the Group Head of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility & the Strategic Change Agent of the bank.

The bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Jagdishan's appointment as the next MD and CEO.