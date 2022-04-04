HDFC Announces Merger With HDFC Bank, Shares Surge

The merger of India's largest housing finance company (HFC) HDFC with the largest private sector bank in India HDFC Bank will enable seamless delivery of home loans and leverage on the large base of over 68 million customers of HDFC Bank and inter alia improve the pace of credit growth, the filing added.

"Post the combination, HDFC Bank's customers will be offered mortgages as a core product in a seamless manner. HDFC Bank will also leverage the long tenor mortgage relationship to offer varied credit and deposit products enabled through better insights through-out the customer life-cycle," it said.

The Boards of the two entities believe that the merger will create long term value for all stakeholders, including customers, employees and shareholders.

The amalgamation of the two entities will provide further impetus to the Government's vision of "Housing for All", it said.