Adani Group Is ‘Deeply Overleveraged’: Warns CreditSights Report

The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate in India, after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group. It has a total market capitalization of over USD 200 billion.

In recent years, the Adani Group has become increasingly aggressive in expanding its existing businesses, as well as establishing new ones in different industries.

The rapid expansion has largely been fuelled by debt funding, which has caused the leverage (gross or net debt / EBITDA) of several group companies and hence of the overall consolidated group to soar in the past few years.

"We, as well as many clients and other investors, are becoming increasingly concerned about the group's rapid pace of growth and its high leverage levels.

"Excessive debt and overleveraging by the group could have a cascading negative effect on the credit quality of the bond issuing entities within the group and heightens contagion risk in case any entity falls into distress," the report said.