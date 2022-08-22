MSP Not Being Implemented Because of PM’s Friend Adani, Says Meghalaya Governor

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led central government over the issue of implementation and legal guarantee of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers’ produce, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday, 21 August, said that the schemes for farmers have not seen the light of day due to business magnate Gautam Adani.

Malik said that the country’s farmers cannot be defeated and will continue to protest till their demands are met.

Speaking at a programme at a cow shelter in Kira village in Haryana's Nuh, the governor was quoted as saying the following by an Indian Express report, “If MSP is not implemented and legal guarantee on MSP is not given, there will be another fight and this time it will be a fierce fight. You cannot defeat the farmer of this country. You cannot scare him… since you cannot send ED or Income-Tax officers, how will you scare the farmer?”