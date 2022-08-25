Adani Group’s Debt Profile: Balance Sheet Has the Strength to Handle It

The shifting focus of the group in terms of where the debt has come from is also significant. The notion that a large number of borrowings has been powered by banks and that, too, public sector banks, does not represent the actual situation.

The group has shifted to the capital market, with the result that half of the debt, or 50%, is actually in the form of bonds. These are investment-grade foreign bonds, and the impact of this is seen in two areas. One is that the average maturity of the debt has climbed, while the other is that the average rate of interest paid has been coming down over the last five years. Another vital aspect of the debt management plan has been that the moment a project is commissioned, the debt is shifted to capital market borrowings, and, at the same time, the tenure is also more consistent with the life of the asset, which means that it becomes a long-term debt.