Adani To Acquire 29% Stake in NDTV, Launch Open Offer for Another 26%
AMNL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is set to indirectly acquire a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV.
AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is set to indirectly acquire a 29.18 percent stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).
The company will also launch an open offer for another 26 percent stake in the media house which operates three national news channels – NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit.
An open offer is an offer made by the buyer to the shareholders of the target company, inviting them to tender their shares at a particular price.
"AMNL’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited entitling it to convert them into 99.99 percent stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 percent stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR," AMG Media Networks said in a press release.
In a statement to BSE on 22 August, accessed by Reuters, NDTV had said that Radhika and Prannoy Roy own a 61.45 percent stake in NDTV through their individual holdings and RRPR Holding Private Limited.
The media house had reportedly insisted that "Radhika and Prannoy Roy are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV."
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details soon.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.