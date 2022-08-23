Adani To Acquire 29% Stake in NDTV, Launch Open Offer for Another 26%

AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is set to indirectly acquire a 29.18 percent stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).

The company will also launch an open offer for another 26 percent stake in the media house which operates three national news channels – NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit.

An open offer is an offer made by the buyer to the shareholders of the target company, inviting them to tender their shares at a particular price.