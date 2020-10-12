COVID-19 Affected Economy Adversely: FM Sitharaman Holds Briefing 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began addressing a press conference on economic issues on Monday, 12 October, saying that there is no doubt that the pandemic has affected the economy adversely.

She said that the needs of the poor and weaker section have been addressed in the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and its extensions. She added that while supply constraints have eased, consumer demand is still affected.

The FM added that the proposals being presented on Monday are designed to stimulate demand by front-loading or advancing some of the expenditure with some offsetting changes, while others are directly linked to an increase in the GDP.