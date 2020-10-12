COVID-19 Affected Economy Adversely: FM Sitharaman Holds Briefing 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began addressing a press conference on economic issues on Monday, 12 October, saying that there is no doubt that the pandemic has affected the economy adversely.
She said that the needs of the poor and weaker section have been addressed in the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and its extensions. She added that while supply constraints have eased, consumer demand is still affected.
The FM added that the proposals being presented on Monday are designed to stimulate demand by front-loading or advancing some of the expenditure with some offsetting changes, while others are directly linked to an increase in the GDP.
Meanwhile, the GST Council, comprising all state finance ministers, is meeting on Monday to come to a consensus on the issue of GST compensation cess. This will be the third time that the council headed by Sitharaman is meeting to discuss the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states.
The issue still remains unresolved with around 10 Opposition-ruled states and Union territories disagreeing with the Centre’s borrowing proposals.
Published: 12 Oct 2020,12:27 PM IST