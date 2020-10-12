GST Council to Discuss States’ Compensation Cess Issue Today

The Quint

The GST Council, comprising all state finance ministers, will meet on Monday, 12 October, to come to a consensus on the issue of GST compensation cess. This is the third time the council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is meeting to discuss the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states. The issue still remains unresolved with around 10 Opposition-ruled states and Union territories disagreeing with the centre’s borrowing proposals. The coronavirus pandemic has strained the revenues of both the centre and the states, and so the GST compensation needs of the states have increased substantially.

In order to fill this gap, during a meeting in August, the Centre gave two options to the states. One, borrow Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI, which will not be counted from any of the states’ existing borrowings and its entire interest and principal would be settled through compensation cess. Two, borrow the entire expected shortfall of Rs 2,35,000 crore this year and this will be paid back to states during the extended period of GST compensation cess levy. The council had decided to extend the surcharge on taxes on levied on luxury and demerit goods, such as cars and tobacco products beyond June 2022. Following demand, the amount of Rs 97,000 crore was increased to Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Twenty-one BJP-ruled states opted for this. In a meeting held last week, around 20 states opted for the first option. But a consensus could not be reached as 10 states and union territories did not agree, reported Hindustan Times.