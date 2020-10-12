GST Council to Discuss States’ Compensation Cess Issue Today

The GST Council, comprising all state finance ministers, will meet on Monday, 12 October, to come to a consensus on the issue of GST compensation cess.

This is the third time the council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is meeting to discuss the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states.

The issue still remains unresolved with around 10 Opposition-ruled states and Union territories disagreeing with the centre’s borrowing proposals.

The coronavirus pandemic has strained the revenues of both the centre and the states, and so the GST compensation needs of the states have increased substantially.