Here's How to Apply for Instant e-PAN on New Income Tax Portal

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a very important document for any kind of financial activity in India. It is a 10-digit unique identification alphanumeric number allotted to Indians. This number is used to track and store all tax releated information of an individuals.

A PAN card contains an individual's information like name, age and photograph. Therefore, it is also considered a valid photo identity card throughout India. It can be used for various purposes like opening of a bank account or demat account, filing of income tax returns, and several other financial activities.