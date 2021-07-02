Here's How to Apply for Instant e-PAN on New Income Tax Portal
A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a very important document for any kind of financial activity in India. It is a 10-digit unique identification alphanumeric number allotted to Indians. This number is used to track and store all tax releated information of an individuals.
A PAN card contains an individual's information like name, age and photograph. Therefore, it is also considered a valid photo identity card throughout India. It can be used for various purposes like opening of a bank account or demat account, filing of income tax returns, and several other financial activities.
PAN card is allotted to an individual by the Income Tax Department. Since last year, the department has also been providing the facility to apply for instant e-PAN. This facility of allotment of e-PAN card is for those applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number, which is linked to their mobile number. "PAN is issued in PDF format to applicants, which is free of cost," reads the official website.
An instant e-PAN is allotted to an applicant on real time basis which holds the same value as physical pan card.
How to Apply for Instant e-PAN Card
Visit the new e-filing portal of Income Tax department: incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.
Go to our services and click on on 'Instant E-PAN'.
Click on 'Get New e-PAN'.
Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number.
Click on 'I confirm that' checkbox.
Read all the important details carefully.
Click on 'Continue'.
You will receive and OTP on your Aadhaar linked mobile number.
Submit that OTP.
After that a 15- digit acknowledgment number will be generated.
According to the income tax portal, the instant e-PAN will be allotted in around 10 minutes.
This Instant e-PAN facility was launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last year.
