PAN Card Update: How To Update Your Name, DOB on Pan Card Online

Visit the official website of UTIITSL's (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited)

Select PAN Card Services, and click on the Change/Correction option in PAN Card.

Next, select Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details from the drop-down menu.

You will be redirected to the Application for Change/Correction in PAN Data page.

Choose the Digital Option (Forward Application with Digital Documents) (Paperless)

Next, select the Aadhaar-based e-KYC option from the drop-down menu.

Enter your PAN number now and choose whether you want a physical PAN card as well as an updated PAN card.

Fill the application form, enter all the required information and make the payment asked.

Next, an Aadhaar authentication will take place on a real-time basis from the UIDAI server, after which the application will be processed.

An OTP will be sent to your UIDAI registered mobile number for eKYC services.

Once you have entered the OTP and your consent in the requisite box, your address from the UIDAI database will be populated in the PAN form.

Verify the application data now along with providing any other details asked.

Another OTP shall be sent to you for eSign and on entering the OTP successfully, the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature.