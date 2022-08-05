Delhi HC Restricts Theos to Delhi-NCR; Theobroma Allowed Expansion Pan-India

Mumbai-based Theobroma had initially objected to the use of mark ‘THEOS’/‘THEO’S’ by Theos in their goods and services but have now settled for Theo’s to restrict their business to Delhi-NCR, the court noted.

It said, "Theos shall be free to register its own mark ‘THEOS’/‘THEO’S’ as a word mark or in any logo form thereof, and use the same only in respect of goods and services offered in the Delhi-NCR region."

The court has also restricted the online sales of Theos to Delhi-NCR region under the same mark/name. It added that if it chooses to extend its commercial activities outside the region, as long as the totality of the mark/name used for such expansion was not identically or deceptively similar and does not create confusion with Theobroma.