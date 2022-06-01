Delhi HC Asks St Stephen’s To Respond to Plea Challenging Its Admission Criteria

The court directed St Stephen's College, DU and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to submit their responses in four weeks.
(Photo: The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 June, issued a notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which had challenged the decision of St Stephen's College to conduct an interview round during admissions to the unreserved category, despite a warning issued by the Delhi University (DU).
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta issued the notice to the college pertaining to the PIL filed by a student named Konika Poddar, as per ANI.
The court directed St Stephen's College, DU and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to submit their responses in four weeks.
The plea stated that conducting interviews when the awarding of marks was left to the subjective satisfaction of the selection committee may lead to discrimination and manipulation.
The admission process in DU's undergraduate courses is usually based on the immediate marks of a candidate. In the last few years, the cut-off marks required for admissions in some of the most prestigious colleges under DU had been 100 percent.
A committee created by DU had said recently that admissions must be conducted on the basis of a Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
(With inputs from ANI.)