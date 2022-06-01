Delhi HC Asks St Stephen’s To Respond to Plea Challenging Its Admission Criteria

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 June, issued a notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which had challenged the decision of St Stephen's College to conduct an interview round during admissions to the unreserved category, despite a warning issued by the Delhi University (DU).

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta issued the notice to the college pertaining to the PIL filed by a student named Konika Poddar, as per ANI.

The court directed St Stephen's College, DU and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to submit their responses in four weeks.