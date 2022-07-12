Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre for Filing One-Page Response to PIL on PM Cares Fund

Gangwal, in his petition, argued that citizens of the country were deeply distressed over the fund not being under government control.

The petition said that the trustees of the fund were the prime minister, defence minister, home minister, and the finance minister themselves. He contended that the authorities, nevertheless, projected the fund as the 'State', with the use of the State emblem and a 'gov.in' portal conveying official sanction.

He sought to direct the government to either declare the fund as the 'State' or broadcast that the PM CARES Fund was not the Government of India's, thereby restraining it from using 'Prime Minister of India', 'Prime Minister', or 'PM' in its name, on its website, trust deed, and other official or unofficial communications and advertisements, PTI reported.

He filed another petition to declare PM CARES as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Both petitions are being heard together.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench and PTI.)