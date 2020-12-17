AoA Breached, No Agenda for Removal at Board Meeting, Says Mistry

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday, 17 December, told the Supreme Court that the 2016 board meeting had no agenda for his removal and Articles of Associations (AoA) were breached in his ouster.

As the legal battle in the Tata-Mistry case entered its sixth day, senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Sterling Investment – a Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm, contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde that the Tata Sons' Articles of Association of Tata Sons lay down the process of appointment of the chairman, and should have been followed in their removal.