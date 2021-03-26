SC Sets Aside NCLAT Order Reinstating Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman

The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 March, set aside the December 2019 ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that had directed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson and set aside the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairperson.

The apex court allowed all the appeals filed by Tata Sons against the said NCLAT order. Meanwhile, the appeals by the SP Group and Cyrus Investments were dismissed.

The court had reserved its judgment in the dispute case on 17 December last year.