Airtel Prepaid Tariff Price Hiked by Up to 25%, Check New Prepaid Plans

Airtel prepaid Plans: Leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday, 22 November 2021, announced its new prepaid mobile tariffs. The company has hiked the price of prepaid tariff plans by up to 25 percent.

According to Airtel, the prepaid tariff rates have been hiked "to provide a reasonable return on capital."

"Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," reads the official press release.