Airtel Prepaid Tariff Price Hiked by Up to 25%, Check New Prepaid Plans

The updated Airtel prepaid tariff plans will come into effect from 26 November 2021.
The Quint
Business
Published:

Airtel Prepaid Plans price hiked.

|

(Photo: Airtel)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Airtel Prepaid Plans price hiked.</p></div>

Airtel prepaid Plans: Leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday, 22 November 2021, announced its new prepaid mobile tariffs. The company has hiked the price of prepaid tariff plans by up to 25 percent.

According to Airtel, the prepaid tariff rates have been hiked "to provide a reasonable return on capital."

"Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," reads the official press release.

Airtel Launches All-In-One Black Plan: Here's All You Need to Know About It
The updated prepaid tariff plans will come into effect from 26 November 2021.

The company also stated that this level of ARPU will enable substantial investment required in networks & spectrums, and will help Airtel to roll out 5G in India.

Airtel New Prepaid Tariffs

  • Rs 79 plan updated to Rs 99

  • Rs 149 plan updated to Rs 179

  • Rs 219 plan updated to Rs 265

  • Rs 249 plan updated to Rs 299

  • Rs 298 plan updated to Rs 256

  • Rs 399 plan updated to Rs 479

  • Rs 449 plan updated to Rs 549

  • Rs 379 plan updated to Rs 455

  • Rs 598 plan updated to Rs 719

  • Rs 698 plan updated to Rs 839

  • Rs 1498 plan updated to Rs 1799

  • Rs 2498 plan updated to Rs 2999

Airtel Data Top-Ups

  • Rs 48 plan updated to Rs 58

  • Rs 98 plan updated to Rs 118

  • Rs 251 plan updated to Rs 301

For more specific details about the new plan, visit the official website of Airtel.

Jio Launches Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans: Check Details

