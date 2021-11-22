Airtel Prepaid Tariff Price Hiked by Up to 25%, Check New Prepaid Plans

Airtel Prepaid Plans price hiked.
(Photo: Airtel)
Airtel prepaid Plans: Leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday, 22 November 2021, announced its new prepaid mobile tariffs. The company has hiked the price of prepaid tariff plans by up to 25 percent.
According to Airtel, the prepaid tariff rates have been hiked "to provide a reasonable return on capital."
"Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model," reads the official press release.
The company also stated that this level of ARPU will enable substantial investment required in networks & spectrums, and will help Airtel to roll out 5G in India.
Rs 79 plan updated to Rs 99
Rs 149 plan updated to Rs 179
Rs 219 plan updated to Rs 265
Rs 249 plan updated to Rs 299
Rs 298 plan updated to Rs 256
Rs 399 plan updated to Rs 479
Rs 449 plan updated to Rs 549
Rs 379 plan updated to Rs 455
Rs 598 plan updated to Rs 719
Rs 698 plan updated to Rs 839
Rs 1498 plan updated to Rs 1799
Rs 2498 plan updated to Rs 2999
Airtel Data Top-Ups
Rs 48 plan updated to Rs 58
Rs 98 plan updated to Rs 118
Rs 251 plan updated to Rs 301
For more specific details about the new plan, visit the official website of Airtel.