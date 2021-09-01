Jio Launches Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans: Check Details

Reliance owned Jio has announced new Disney+ Hotstar plans for its customers. The telecom giant is offering one year mobile subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with these new prepaid plans.

"Jio, in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, provides one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar (Rs 499) at no extra cost, to its prepaid users. Customers can choose from various Jio recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription (worth Rs 499)," reads Jio's official website.