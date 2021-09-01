Jio Launches Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans: Check Details

Here are all the details about Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans
(Photo: Bloomberg Quint)
Reliance owned Jio has announced new Disney+ Hotstar plans for its customers. The telecom giant is offering one year mobile subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with these new prepaid plans.
"Jio, in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, provides one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar (Rs 499) at no extra cost, to its prepaid users. Customers can choose from various Jio recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription (worth Rs 499)," reads Jio's official website.
Rs 499
Validity: 28 days
90 GB; 3 GB per day + 6 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 666
Validity: 56 days
112 GB; 2 GB per day
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 888
Validity: 84 days
173 GB; 2 GB per day + 5 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 2599
Validity: 365 days
740 GB; 2 GB per day + 10 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
The company will also provide access to Jio apps with above mentioned plans. These include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Jio also offers subscriptions of various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar with 'JioPostPaid Plus' plans. Company offers plans of Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499. Jio PostPaid Plus plans were launched last year in September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined