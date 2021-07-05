Airtel Launches All-In-One Black Plan: Here's All You Need to Know About It

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Friday, 2 July, introduced a new all-in one Airtel Black plan for its customers. The plan allows the customers to integrate their postpaid mobile service, direct-to-home (DTH), and fiber service under one bill.

According to the company, the new plan will allow its customers to bundle two or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become Airtel Black. The customers will no longer have to pay different bills for different Airtel services.

"It entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues," read the official official website.