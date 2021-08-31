Bank Holidays in September 2021: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here

Everyone must keep a note of bank holidays in each month in order to avoid any clash of your work at the bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an official list of bank holidays is each month in India.

According to that list, banks will remain close for seven days in the month of September 2021. These holidays will be observed on account of various festivals like Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, etc.

Moreover, banks in India will also remain close for 5 more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays). Therefore, a total of twelve bank holidays will be observed in the month of September 2021.

However, India being a diverse country, celebrates many festivals, some of which are regional. Therefore, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.