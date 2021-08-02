SBI Launches New Security Feature for YONO, YONO Lite Apps: Check Details

In order to use the new version of SBI YONO and YONO Lite app with with new security features, customers will have to update their YONO/YONO Lite app. The update should be followed by the one-time registration process.

The registration process verifies the SIM of the registered mobile number with the bank in order to complete the registration.

Customers must make sure that they register themselves with the device which has the SIM of the registered contact number.