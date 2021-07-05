RBI FD Rules: Reserve Bank Changes Norms for Interest on Overdue Term Deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 2 July, made an important announcement regarding the interest on the amount left unclaimed with the bank after a term deposit (TD)/Fixed Deposit (FD) matures.

According to the new rules, if a fixed deposit is matured, but the proceeds are unpaid and remains unclaimed with the bank, then the amount which is not claimed will attract the rate of interest that is applicable to savings account or the contracted rate of interest on the matured FD, depending on which one is lower.