Bank Holidays in June 2022: Check Out the Full List of Eight Holidays Here

Read to know the list of bank holidays in June 2022.
The banks are expected to remain closed for eight days in June 2022, as per the latest details by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In May 2022, the banks were closed for almost eleven days.
Now, the list that is published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the month of June 2022 states that they will be closed for eight days. It is important for everybody to note that two holidays for this month are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act.
The remaining six holidays for June 2022 fall over the weekend. This includes Sundays and the second and fourth Saturday. People are requested to plan out their bank works depending on the holidays for this month, which is June 2022. They should take a look at the holiday list published by the RBI.
It is also important to remember that even though the banks will remain closed for a few days in June 2022, people can access online banking services whenever they want according to the usual business days.
The ones who are interested and want to know more about the bank holidays can check the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The website contains all the latest details and updates about the holidays to help people.
Here is the full list of the bank holidays in June 2022 that the people should note and remember properly:
2 June 2022, Thursday: Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
5 June 2022: Sunday
11 June 2022: Second Saturday.
12 June 2022: Sunday.
15 June 2022, Wednesday: YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti.
19 June 2022: Sunday
25 June 2022: Fourth Saturday
26 June 2022: Sunday
Everybody should take note of all the dates the banks will remain closed in India in June 2022.
