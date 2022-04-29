Bank Holidays in May 2022: Check State-Wise Holiday List Here

Full list of bank holidays in May 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays in May 2022. As per the list, banks in India are scheduled to remain close for a total of 11 days in May.
Some of the above mentioned holidays will be observed on account of festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr, Buddha Purnima, etc, while others will be observed as weekend holidays (second and fourth Saturday and Sunday).
India being a diverse country celebrates multiple festivals in its various regions. Therefore, some festive holidays may vary from state to state.
Here is the list of bank holidays to be observed in the month of May 2022.
01 May 2022: Sunday (All over India)
02 May 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-aI-Fitra) (Kerala)
03 May 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (All over India except Kerala)
08 May 2022: Sunday (All over India)
09 May 2022: Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore (Bengal)
14 May 2022: Second Saturday (all over India)
15 May 2022: Sunday (all over India)
16 May 2022: Buddha Purnima (Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.)
22 May 2022: Sunday (all over India)
28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday (all over India)
29 May 2022: Sunday (all over India)
During the above-mentioned holidays, banks will not undertake any physical banking operations. However, digital, debit/credit card transactions, and transactions through other online mediums will function as usual.
