Bank Holidays in April 2022: Check the Full List of Holidays Here

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in April 2022.
In April 2022, banks in India will witness a few holidays. While a few bank holidays will be observed across the country, there are a few which will be restricted to certain states or cities in India.
Banks in different states and cities will witness holidays depending on the occasions or festivals in the particular area.
Everybody must remember the important days on which the bank branches will remain closed in your city or state.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised banking holidays under three categories:
Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.
Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already posted the dates on which the banks will remain closed in April 2022.
It is to be noted that during bank holidays, customers can make use of net banking facilities to complete their bank work.
1 April 2022: Yearly closing of bank accounts. Banks in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla will remain open.
2 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu-Kashmir.
4 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Jharkhand on the occasion of Sarhul.
5 April 2022: Banks will be closed in Telangana on Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday.
14 April 2022: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu.
15 April 2022: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.
16 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Assam due to Bohag Bihu.
21 April 2022: Banks will be closed in Tripura due to Garia Puja.
29 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.
3 April 2022: Sunday.
9 April 2022: Second Saturday.
10 April 2022: Sunday.
17 April 2022: Sunday.
23 April 2022: Fourth Saturday.
24 April 2022: Sunday.
