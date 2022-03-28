Bank Holidays in April 2022: Check the Full List of Holidays Here Bank Holidays in April 2022: Here is the list of holidays this month. Raajwrita Dutta Business Published: Here is the complete list of bank holidays in April 2022. (Photo: iStock)

In April 2022, banks in India will witness a few holidays. While a few bank holidays will be observed across the country, there are a few which will be restricted to certain states or cities in India.

It is to be noted that in total, there are fifteen bank holidays in April 2022. Customers should remember that banks across all parts of India will not witness holidays for all fifteen days.

Banks in different states and cities will witness holidays depending on the occasions or festivals in the particular area.

Customers are requested to take note of all the bank holidays before visiting them in April 2022.

Everybody must remember the important days on which the bank branches will remain closed in your city or state.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised banking holidays under three categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already posted the dates on which the banks will remain closed in April 2022.

Out of the fifteen, nine bank holidays in April 2022 are listed in the holiday calendar list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The remaining holidays include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

It is to be noted that during bank holidays, customers can make use of net banking facilities to complete their bank work.

List of Bank Holidays in April 2022

1 April 2022: Yearly closing of bank accounts. Banks in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla will remain open.

2 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu-Kashmir. 4 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Jharkhand on the occasion of Sarhul. 5 April 2022: Banks will be closed in Telangana on Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday. 14 April 2022: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu. 15 April 2022: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu. 16 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Assam due to Bohag Bihu. 21 April 2022: Banks will be closed in Tripura due to Garia Puja. 29 April 2022: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.

List of Weekend Bank Holidays: April 2022

3 April 2022: Sunday.

9 April 2022: Second Saturday.

10 April 2022: Sunday.

17 April 2022: Sunday.

23 April 2022: Fourth Saturday.

24 April 2022: Sunday.

