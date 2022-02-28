Bank Holidays in March 2022: Banks To Remain Closed for 13 Days

Full list of bank holidays in March 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are scheduled to remain closed for 13 days in the month of March 2022.
Along with the national holidays, there are some state-wise holidays as well. Bank customers are requested to complete their bank work after looking at the list of holidays.
It should be noted that banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
The list of holidays by the RBI falls into three categories. The three categories are as follows:
State-wise celebrations
Religious holidays
Festival celebrations
1 March: Banks will remain closed in most cities because of the Maha Shivratri festival except Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal,, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong.
2 March: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok as the city will observe a holiday due to Losar.
4 March: Banks will remain shut in Aizawl due to Chapchar Kut.
17 March: Banks will remain closed in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi because of Holika Dahan.
19 March: Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna due to Holi/Yaosang's 2nd day.
1 March: Maha Shivratri
3 March: Losar
4 March: Chapchar Kut
17 March: Holika Dahan
18 March: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra
19 March: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day
22 March: Bihar Divas
6 March: Sunday
12 March: Second Saturday
13 March: Sunday
20 March: Sunday
26 March: Fourth Saturday
27 March: Sunday
The RBI has categorised the holidays under three brackets:
Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Account
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)