Rishi Kapoor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to Release on Amazon Prime Video

Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in <em>Sharmaji Namkeen</em> poster.</p></div>
Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film, starring an ensemble cast — Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar, will start streaming on 31 March.

Ranbir Pays Tribute to Rishi Kapoor; Reveals How He Felt About 'Brahmastra'

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, and directed by debutant filmmaker Hitesh Bhatia. The makers have described Sharmaji Namkeen as “a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery.” It follows the journey of a retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty circle.

