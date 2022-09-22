Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 – Best Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check offers and discounts here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are all set to start the most awaited festival sales of the year – the Great Indian Festival & Big Billion Days Sale 2022 respectively on 23 September 2022. These big festival sales will come up with amazing discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, iPhones, wearable devices, earphones, electronics, home appliances, and much more.
Check out the best offers, discounts, and deals on various products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 below.
The following are some of the huge discounts and offers that you will witness during the upcoming Amazon Festival Sale 2022:
Mi Smart Band 6: If you are a fitness freak and want to get your hands on a fitness band, then it's the right time to purchase one. During the sale, Mi Smart Band 6 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 2,499.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come up with almost the same features as that of Apple's AirPods. Amazon is offering an amazing discount on this product during the festival sale. You will be able to purchase it at Rs 5,999.
Apple iPad 2021 Model: Users who want to purchase a budget-friendly iPad must know that they can get one at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Exciting news for iPhone lovers. They will be able to purchase iPhone 13 Pro at a discounted prize of Rs 99,900 during Amazon's festival sale, which is a great deal.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: The discounted price is Rs 16,999.
Apple Watch SE: During the sale, the first-generation Apple Watch SE will be available at an amazing price of Rs 22,900.
Apple iPhone 12: Users must know that it is likely that iPhone 12 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 40,000. The exact price has not been unveiled yet.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Users will be able to purchase the device at a huge discount of Rs 19,999 during the sale.
Check out the official website of Amazon (amazon.in) to know discounts and offers on products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
Check out the huge discounts and offers that you will witness during the upcoming Flipkart Festival Sale 2022 on Friday, 23 September 2022:
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: During the Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2022, Users will witness a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The prodcut will be sold at a price of Rs 8,999.
Samsung Galaxy S22: The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale tomorrow.
Poco M5 Smartphone (4GB RAM + 64GB): According to the official teasers released by Flipkart recently, Poco M5 Smartphone will be available at Rs 10,999 and its varainat Poco M5 smartphone (6GB RAM + 128GB) will cost Rs 12,999.
Check out the official website of Flipkart (flipkart.com) to know the best deals, discounts, and offers on products during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Festival Sale 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)