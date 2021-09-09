Amazon-Future-Reliance Case: SC Stays All Proceedings Before Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 9 September, stayed all the proceedings before the Delhi High Court pertaining to Amazon-Future-Reliance case, and asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to not pass any final order for four weeks related to the deal, reports said.

A single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court had earlier ordered that the assets of Future Group companies and its promoters be attached for violation of the emergency arbitrator award, LiveLaw reported. The court had also stayed the sale of assets of Future Group to Reliance Retail.

