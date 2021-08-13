Amazon-Future Case: Future Group Moves SC Challenging Reliance Deal Verdict

Amazon had opposed to Future group from proceeding with $3.38 billion deal with Reliance.
(Image: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Days after the company faced a setback in the Supreme Court in a case lodged against it by Amazon, the promoters of the Future Group, including Kishore Biyani, have filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the apex court, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 13 August.
The Supreme Court on 6 August had pronounced its verdict in the favour of the single-bench order of the the Delhi High Court.
The EA of Singapore International Arbitration Centre had, in October 2020, restrained the Future Group from going into a Rs 24,731 crore deal with Reliance Industries.
The Delhi High Court on 18 March had restrained Future Retail from going ahead with its agreement with Reliance, and upheld the Singapore International Arbitration Centre's order.
Observing that Future Retail wilfully violated the Singapore Arbitrator's order, the single judge bench of Justice JR Midha had also imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakh on the conglomerate.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published: undefined